Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Igor Gomes' agent talks up Real Madrid transfer

By Sacha Pisani

Sao Paulo, April 27: Igor Gomes' agent Wagner Ribeiro said he is dreaming of taking the Sao Paulo attacker to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Sao Paulo's Igor has attracted interest from across Europe, with the 21-year-old linked to Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla and Ajax.

Madrid have spent heavily in the Brazilian market, signing young trio Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus in recent seasons.

And Ribeiro talked up the possibility of Igor – who has been compared to Kaka – swapping Sao Paulo for Madrid.

"I've been working with Igor since he was 12 years old," Ribeiro told Fox Sports. "He is on the radar of all the big clubs in Europe.

"He is a starter at Sao Paulo and he is a different sort of player. He has the kind of style they appreciate in Europe: he scores goals, starts moves, makes assists... he is a complete player.

"There has been talk that Madrid want him but I said it wasn't the right time to talk about that. But I do have the dream of one day taking him to the Bernabeu.

"I like Real Madrid as a club. If the opportunity arises, I would do it with pleasure."

More REAL MADRID News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue