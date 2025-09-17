Neeraj Chopra World Athletics LIVE Streaming: Where and When to Watch Javelin Throw event in India on TV and Online?

Football Ilkay Gundogan Reflects On Pep Guardiola's Significant Influence During His Time At Manchester City Ilkay Gundogan shares his appreciation for Pep Guardiola's influence during his tenure at Manchester City. The midfielder highlights the invaluable lessons learned and the success achieved under Guardiola's management. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:46 [IST]

Ilkay Gundogan recently expressed his gratitude towards Pep Guardiola, acknowledging the significant role the manager played in his football career. After eight seasons with Manchester City, where he won five Premier League titles and a Champions League, Gundogan moved to Galatasaray. He described his time under Guardiola as more than just a player-manager relationship, highlighting the profound impact Guardiola had on his achievements.

Gundogan's career at City was marked by numerous successes. He made 358 appearances for the club, scoring 65 goals and providing 44 assists. This impressive record places him ninth in City's history for goal involvements during his tenure. His memorable moments include scoring the fastest-ever goal in an FA Cup final against Manchester United in 2022-23.

Reflecting on his departure from City, Gundogan shared mixed feelings. While he cherished the memories and success at City, joining Galatasaray was a dream come true due to his Turkish roots. "I'm feeling mixed emotions," he said during an interview at Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium, where City won the Champions League in 2023.

The midfielder's second exit from City followed a challenging 2024-25 season without major trophies, a first since Guardiola's initial year at the helm. Despite this, Gundogan remains grateful for his time with City and looks forward to new beginnings with Galatasaray. His connection to the Turkish club is deeply personal, as it is a team he supported since childhood.

Gundogan was Guardiola's first signing when he took charge of Manchester City in 2016. The German international praised Guardiola for giving him everything he desired in football and credited him for much of his success. "He gave me everything that I wanted in football," Gundogan stated on City's official media channels.

During his illustrious career at City, Gundogan also secured two FA Cup titles and four EFL Cup victories. His contributions were vital to City's dominance in English football during his time there. The midfielder's ability to perform in crucial moments made him an invaluable asset to the team.

Gundogan's decision to join Galatasaray offers him a chance to conclude his career where it all began for him as a fan. His move reflects both professional aspirations and personal connections, making it a fitting chapter in his storied career.

As Gundogan embarks on this new journey with Galatasaray, he carries with him invaluable experiences from playing under one of football's most respected managers and contributing significantly to Manchester City's success over nearly a decade.