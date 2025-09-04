India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Football IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India-Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup on TV and Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 16:13 [IST]

IND vs AFG Live Streaming: India's men's football team, the Blue Tigers, are gearing up for a crucial encounter against Afghanistan in their final Group B fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The match, scheduled for Thursday, holds immense significance as India push for a place in the tournament final.

The tie also carries an emotional undertone, as India will be seeking redemption after a painful 1-2 defeat to Afghanistan in Guwahati in March 2024 during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a result that left players and fans stunned. That game was under former coach Igor Stimac, but under new head coach Khalid Jamil, the side will be determined to script a different story this time around.

India currently sit on three points in Group B, the same as co-hosts Tajikistan, but with a superior head-to-head record. The Blue Tigers began their campaign on a high, defeating Tajikistan 2-1, a victory that also ended their long wait for a competitive win since November 2023. However, momentum was dented by a heavy 0-3 loss to Iran in their next outing.

Only the group toppers qualify directly for the final, while the second-placed teams from both groups will battle it out for third place on September 8. For India, a win over Afghanistan is the clearest path to qualification, but the equation is also dependent on Tajikistan's result against Iran later in the evening.

A draw could still keep India's hopes alive, provided Iran either win or draw their game against Tajikistan. But a defeat would prove disastrous, as in the event of a three-way tie on three points each, India's inferior goal difference compared to Tajikistan would end their campaign.

Currently, Iran lead Group B with six points from two matches and look almost certain to advance as group winners. That leaves India's clash with Afghanistan as effectively a knockout contest, one that could decide whether Jamil's side contest for the trophy or bow out early.

India vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

India, currently sitting 133rd in the FIFA rankings, enjoy a clear edge over Afghanistan, who are placed 161st. The two sides have clashed 22 times in the past, with India emerging victorious on 13 occasions. Afghanistan have secured only two wins, while seven encounters have ended in stalemates. The Blue Tigers' most recent success against Afghanistan came in Kolkata in 2022, when they registered a 2-1 win during the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

India vs Afghanistan: Schedule and Match Details

Date: September 4, 2025

Match Timing: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan in India on TV?

The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match between Afghanistan and India will not be telecasted in India.

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs India in India Online?

The Afghanistan vs India CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match can be live-streamed in India through the Fancode app and website from 5:30 pm IST on Thursday.