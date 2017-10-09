India coach to change his system against Colombia

Bengaluru, October 9: India will be in action against Colombia tonight (October 9) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in their second game of the group stage of the Under-17 World Cup.
The Blues started their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 loss against mighty United States of America and will be keen on a better showing against Colombia who are even a stronger side than the United States.
Ahead of the game in the pre-match press conference, India U-17 World Cup squad’s coach Luis Norton de Matos made it clear that he didn’t agree with the referee’s decision of awarding a penalty to USA in the first match of the competition.
“I had a doubt when I saw it live. After coming back to the hotel, I have seen it at least ten times. Even now I was watching it on my mobile. I have still not been able to understand why that was given a penalty. But it’s a FIFA competition and I can’t talk against it,” he said in an interview to respected Bengali daily Ganashakti.
The coach also questioned the role of the Indian media in the incident. “Why did the Indian media not write anything about the decision?” he asked.
The Portuguese, in a different interview to another Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, made it clear that he is going to ring in a few changes in the next match against Colombia.
“The team that will play against Colombia will be pretty different from the one that played against USA. There can also be a change in strategy as well.
“For example, I may start with a 4-5-1 instead of our usual 4-2-3-1,” he informed.
The coach also stressed on the fact that the team will learn a lot from the World Cup which would help India excel in the game in the long run.