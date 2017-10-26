India on course to topple China as best attended FIFA U-17 World Cup

Kolkata, Oct 26: With just 6,000 spectators behind, India is set to get past China as the best-attended FIFA U-17 World Cup.
The second semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, where Spain defeated Mali 3-1 to set up a final date with England, saw a turnout of 37,487 to take the overall tally to 12,24,027, which is just 6,000 behind the total attendance in that recorded in the inaugural edition in China in 1985.
The final attendance here at the Saltlake Stadium is all set to be a full house of 66,687 with all the tickets sold out well in advance.
Relocated in less than 48 hours' notice, the Kolkata fans did not disappoint as the organisers recorded an official attendance of 63,881 for the England-Brazil semifinal today.
The record attendance at this edition has been in the quarters between Brazil and Germany here.