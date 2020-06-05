India to host 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Bengaluru, June 5: India will host the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 43 years after it was awarded the hosting rights of the 2022 edition.
The decision was taken at the AFC Women's Football Committee meeting. It may be recalled that in February, the AFC Women's Football Committee had recommended India to host the tourney.
The last time India hosted the continental showpiece was in 1979 when it finished as the runners-up.
In a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John wrote, "The Committee awarded the hosting rights of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Finals to the All India Football Federation."
AIFF president Praful Patel was happy with India getting the hosting rights and hopes it will help develop women's football in the country.
"I need to thank the AFC for finding us suitable to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022.
"The tournament will galvanise the aspiring women players and bring in a holistic social revolution as far as women's football in the country is concerned," Patel said.
The tournament will feature 12 teams, expanded from the previous slot of eight teams. India will qualify directly by virtue of being the host nation.
The event will also serve as the final qualification tournament for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the hosts of which, will be announced on June 25.
The tournament comes as the latest boost to AIFF as India are slated to host the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup next year.
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in India from February 17, 2021
India had also hosted the AFC U-16 Championships in 2016 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.
"The tournament will play a huge role in further popularising women's football in India. The Women's Asian Cup 2022 comes on the back of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, and will help us sustain, and build on the momentum gained," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.
The venues for the tournament, which is likely be held in the second half of 2022, would be announced at a later stage.
