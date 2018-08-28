India U-23 go down fighting to A-league side Sydney FC in friendly

New Delhi, August 28: India U23s staged a plucky display but lost 0-3 to three-time A-League champions and reigning A-League premiers champions Sydney FC in a friendly match played in Sydney on Tuesday (August 28).
The star-studded Sydney FC opened the scoring in the 37th minute through Brosquey before Adam Le Fondre doubled the lead within six minutes. Indians were looking more threatening after the breather but a low strike from Trent Buhagiar in the 86th minute sealed the tie for the Sky Blues.
️⚽️ | Enjoy @A1F1E9's maiden goal for the Sky Blues as he opened his account against @IndianFootball U23's!#SydneyIsSkyBlue #ComeWithUs pic.twitter.com/c2WMPWVorl— Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) August 28, 2018
Coach Stephen Constantine made five changes to the starting eleven from the last match against APIA Tigers FC as Davinder Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Hitesh Sharma and Vinit Rai made way for Subhasish Bose, Salam Ranjan Singh, Nandha Kumar, Germanpreet Singh and Anirudh Thapa respectively. India won that game 3-1.
As the coach predicted earlier, the hosts started dictating the game since the kick-off but their efforts were thwarted by the resilient Indian defence until the 37th minute when Brosquey headed a cross from Michael Zullo home.
Six minutes later, renowned English attacker, Adam Le Fondre, found the back of the net from a close range to double the lead before the teams headed to the dressing room.
After the breather, Constantine made three changes in the form of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vinit Rai and Manvir Singh, withdrawing Nandha Kumar, Germanpreet Singh and Farukh Choudhary respectively.
After the hour-mark, Ashique Kuruniyan came very close to breaking the deadlock for India but his shot went off the target.
However, four minutes before time, Buhagiar poached a goal to confirm a win for Sydney FC during their pre-season.
Stephen Constantine felt they wanted a 'tough game' and this one was nothing less than a 'very good lesson' for the team.
"We knew very well that it was going to be a tough test against a terrific team and certainly, it was. Our boys were a little surprised with their speed and constant movement but overall, it was a very good lesson for us," Constantine said. "We got better as the game progressed and created a few opportunities as well. Overall, we wanted a tough game and we were presented with one. Now, we know more about ourselves as a team and of course, as individuals."
India next play Rydalmere Lions FC on August 31 at 12.30 pm IST.
Source: AIFF Media