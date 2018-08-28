Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India U-23 go down fighting to A-league side Sydney FC in friendly

Posted By:
Action from the match between India U-23s and Sydney FC in Sydney (Image: AIFF Media)
Action from the match between India U-23s and Sydney FC in Sydney (Image: AIFF Media)

New Delhi, August 28: India U23s staged a plucky display but lost 0-3 to three-time A-League champions and reigning A-League premiers champions Sydney FC in a friendly match played in Sydney on Tuesday (August 28).

The star-studded Sydney FC opened the scoring in the 37th minute through Brosquey before Adam Le Fondre doubled the lead within six minutes. Indians were looking more threatening after the breather but a low strike from Trent Buhagiar in the 86th minute sealed the tie for the Sky Blues.

India U-23 exposure tour

Coach Stephen Constantine made five changes to the starting eleven from the last match against APIA Tigers FC as Davinder Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Hitesh Sharma and Vinit Rai made way for Subhasish Bose, Salam Ranjan Singh, Nandha Kumar, Germanpreet Singh and Anirudh Thapa respectively. India won that game 3-1.

As the coach predicted earlier, the hosts started dictating the game since the kick-off but their efforts were thwarted by the resilient Indian defence until the 37th minute when Brosquey headed a cross from Michael Zullo home.

Six minutes later, renowned English attacker, Adam Le Fondre, found the back of the net from a close range to double the lead before the teams headed to the dressing room.

After the breather, Constantine made three changes in the form of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vinit Rai and Manvir Singh, withdrawing Nandha Kumar, Germanpreet Singh and Farukh Choudhary respectively.

After the hour-mark, Ashique Kuruniyan came very close to breaking the deadlock for India but his shot went off the target.

However, four minutes before time, Buhagiar poached a goal to confirm a win for Sydney FC during their pre-season.

Stephen Constantine felt they wanted a 'tough game' and this one was nothing less than a 'very good lesson' for the team.

"We knew very well that it was going to be a tough test against a terrific team and certainly, it was. Our boys were a little surprised with their speed and constant movement but overall, it was a very good lesson for us," Constantine said. "We got better as the game progressed and created a few opportunities as well. Overall, we wanted a tough game and we were presented with one. Now, we know more about ourselves as a team and of course, as individuals."

India next play Rydalmere Lions FC on August 31 at 12.30 pm IST.

Source: AIFF Media

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue