India vs Afghanistan Live Score: IND 0-0 AFG CAFA Nations Cup 2025- Match Underway In Hisor

IND vs AFG Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Equation For India...

Group B is finely balanced heading into the final round. Iran sit comfortably at the top with six points and look well-placed to seal first place. However, if Tajikistan manage to upset Iran while India overcome Afghanistan, all three sides could finish level on points. In such a scenario, the rankings would be determined by the head-to-head results among those teams-starting with points, followed by goal difference and goals scored. Should the tie persist, overall group numbers, fair play records, or ultimately a draw of lots would come into play.

For India, the path is straightforward. Victory against Afghanistan would guarantee them at least a second-place finish, as long as Tajikistan do not topple Iran. A draw could also be enough if Iran hold their ground. But a defeat would eliminate the Blue Tigers completely, since Tajikistan would edge ahead on goal difference in a possible three-way tie.