India vs Afghanistan Live Score: IND 0-0 AFG CAFA Nations Cup 2025- Match Underway In Hisor

India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Live Score & Updates: The Indian men's football team face a do-or-die battle on Thursday as they take on Afghanistan in their last Group B fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Central Stadium.
Currently sitting second in the standings, the Blue Tigers opened their campaign with a morale-boosting 2-1 triumph over co-hosts Tajikistan before falling 0-3 to tournament favorites Iran. Khalid Jamil's men now need another positive result to keep their hopes alive of progressing, either to the final or the third-place playoff on September 8.
India got the game underway through Mahesh, who tried to build an attack from the back. The early attempt, however, did not trouble the Afghan goalkeeper, who gathered the ball with ease. Soon after, Hanifi pushed forward for Afghanistan, but India's pressing forced the visitors to retreat and recycle possession with sideways passes in their own half. A lofted cross was then floated in from the left, only for Rahul Bheke to clear it away. Moments later, Musawi combined with Balal on the left flank, making an underlapping run before unleashing a shot, which the Indian defence managed to block and clear from danger.
Match is underway! India have their sights on qualifying for the final or 3rd place final!
Group B is finely balanced heading into the final round. Iran sit comfortably at the top with six points and look well-placed to seal first place. However, if Tajikistan manage to upset Iran while India overcome Afghanistan, all three sides could finish level on points. In such a scenario, the rankings would be determined by the head-to-head results among those teams-starting with points, followed by goal difference and goals scored. Should the tie persist, overall group numbers, fair play records, or ultimately a draw of lots would come into play.
For India, the path is straightforward. Victory against Afghanistan would guarantee them at least a second-place finish, as long as Tajikistan do not topple Iran. A draw could also be enough if Iran hold their ground. But a defeat would eliminate the Blue Tigers completely, since Tajikistan would edge ahead on goal difference in a possible three-way tie.
Afghanistan Playing XI: Hamidi, Nazary, Arezou, Hanifi, Balal, Skandari, Kouhyar, Sherzad, Rahimi, Reza Panahi, Musawi
India Playing XI: Gurpreet, Bheke, Anwar, Prabhu, Suresh, Irfan, Mahesh, Hmingthan Mawia, Jithin, Uvais, Kuruniyan.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, find themselves in a must-win situation. Losses to Iran and Tajikistan mean that only three points against India will give them any chance of sneaking into second place.
For the Blue Tigers, this match is more than just about progression-it is about redemption and proving they have learned from that painful defeat a year ago.