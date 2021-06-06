India vs Bangladesh, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Head To Head, Kick-off Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, June 6: India are set to lock horns with neighbours Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Monday (June 7).
The Blue Tigers come into their penultimate Group E game of the second round on the back of a narrow 0-1 defeat to 2022 World Cup hosts and group leaders Qatar, while Bangladesh head into the match fresh from a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan.
Rresuming their qualifying campaign after more than a year, Igor Stimac's men lost defender Rahul Bheke through a second yellow which resulted in a red card in the 17th minute, after which Abdel Aziz Hatem broke the deadlock. But the ten man Blue Tigers defended resolutely to ward off an onslaught.
'Qatar is past,’ Blue Tigers shift focus to Bangladesh match
Bangladesh, meanwhile, rallied back with a late strike from Topu Barman to hold Afghanistan, who led through a strike from Amiruddin Mohammad Anwar Sharifi in the opening minutes of the second half in Thursday's draw.
India vs Bangladesh Head to Head
India and Bangladesh have met 29 times so far in competitive fixtures with the Blue Tigers holding a clear advantage of 15 wins to Bangladesh's 2, while 14 matches have ended in a draw.
In fact the last three meetings between the two nations have ended in draws, with the most recent outing - the reverse fixture in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier also ending in a 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata back in October 2019.
India trailed for most part of the game after Md Saad Uddin's strike put Jamie Day's side in front before half time. However, defender Adil Khan scored a late equaliser to save Indian blushes.
India vs Bangladesh: When and where is the match taking place? (Kick-off time in India)
The fixture is set to kick-off at 7:30 PM IST at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday (June 7).
India vs Bangladesh Telecast Information and Live Streaming Information
In India, the match will be shown live on Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3, and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Meanwhile, the match will also be streamed live via Disney + Hotstar VIP and JIO TV.