India vs Belarus Friendly Match: Live Streaming Information, Date, IST Time and Squads

Bengaluru, March 25: The Indian Football Team will look to bounce back from the defeat against Bahrain when they face Belarus in an international friendly match at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, Bahrain on Saturday (March 26).
Igor Stimac's side lost 1-2 against Bahrain earlier on Wednesday (March 23) in the first of the two friendlies as part of the Blue Tigers' preparation for the third and final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Kolkata from June 8 onwards.
India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia. 24 teams have been divided into six groups with the group winners, and the five best 2nd placed teams getting a chance to book a ticket to the Asian Cup in China.
Belarus, meanwhile, are set to play India first and then Bahrain on March 29 as part of preparations for their upcoming matches in the UEFA Nations League C, where they have been drawn in Group 3 with Slovakia, Azerbaijan and one of Moldova or Kazakhstan will join them.
Squads
India
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh.
Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Brandon Fernandes, VP Suhair, Danish Farooq, Yasir Mohammad, Aniket Jadhav.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali.
Belarus
Goalkeepers: Yegor Khatkevich, Maksim Plotnikov , Raman Stsyapanaw.
Defenders: Roman Yuzepchuk, Maksim Shvyatsow, Gleb Shevchenko, Roman Begunov, Ruslan Yudenkov, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Danila Nechayev, Zakhar Volkov, Aleksey Zaleski.
Midfielders: Vladislav Klimovich, Yevgeny Yablonsky, Max Ebong, Ivan Bakhar, Pavel Sedko, Dmitry Bessmertny, Valery Gromyko.
Forwards: Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Andrey Solovey.
India vs Belarus Match details
Kick off date and time: Saturday, March 26 at 9:30 PM IST
Live Streaming and Telecast
AIFF announced that "Despite our best efforts in working with the Bahrain FA to live telecast and stream the International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, owing to lack of support & subsequent technical feasibility, it won't be possible to telecast the matches in India. The broadcast production of the two matches lie with the host Federation."
However, the match may be available for streaming on Bahrain Sports YouTube Channel.