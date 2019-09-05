India vs Oman 2022 World Cup qualifier: Preview, kick off time, where to watch, live streaming

When and where to watch
The match begins at 7.30 pm IST at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.
It will be shown live on Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus channels. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar as well Jio TV.
Fit and hungry
Ahead of the match star striker Sunil Chhetri said the Indian football team is "fit and hungry" and raring to go.
"There is a great eagerness in the team and one really feel the pulse of excitement among the boys. We're really looking forward to the game. We had a great training camp and everyone in the team is fit and hungry," the Bengaluru FC talisman said in the pre-match press conference.
Stimac's challenge
New coach Igor Stimac has had two tournaments - the Thailand King's Cup and Intercontinental Cup on home soil - to familiarise himself with his players and the Croatian will expect India to challenge for the top two spots in the group.
India suffered heartbreak in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 and this will drive them despite what looks like a challenging group.
Head-to-head
Oman are 87th in the latest FIFA rankings, while India are 16 places behind them.
Of the seven games between the two sides, India have won only 1, while Oman has prevailed in four with two games ending in a stalemate.
The last meeting between the two teams -- the friendly game in December 2017, which was the final warm up game for the Blue Tigers ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 -- had ended in a goalless draw.