Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Oman 2022 World Cup qualifier: Preview, kick off time, where to watch, live streaming

By
India
India have their task cut out against Oman

Bengaluru, September: The Road to 2022 begins for India on Thursday (September 5) as the Blue Tigers host Oman in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) zone qualifiers Group E tie of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

AFC Asian Cup champions and 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar headline Group E with Bangladesh and Afghanistan being the other teams in the group.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as well as AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China.

However, should Qatar - who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as hosts - win their group, the seven other group winners and five best second-placed sides will advance to the final round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

When and where to watch

When and where to watch

The match begins at 7.30 pm IST at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

It will be shown live on Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus channels. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar as well Jio TV.

Fit and hungry

Fit and hungry

Ahead of the match star striker Sunil Chhetri said the Indian football team is "fit and hungry" and raring to go.

"There is a great eagerness in the team and one really feel the pulse of excitement among the boys. We're really looking forward to the game. We had a great training camp and everyone in the team is fit and hungry," the Bengaluru FC talisman said in the pre-match press conference.

Stimac's challenge

Stimac's challenge

New coach Igor Stimac has had two tournaments - the Thailand King's Cup and Intercontinental Cup on home soil - to familiarise himself with his players and the Croatian will expect India to challenge for the top two spots in the group.

India suffered heartbreak in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 and this will drive them despite what looks like a challenging group.

Head-to-head

Head-to-head

Oman are 87th in the latest FIFA rankings, while India are 16 places behind them.

Of the seven games between the two sides, India have won only 1, while Oman has prevailed in four with two games ending in a stalemate.

The last meeting between the two teams -- the friendly game in December 2017, which was the final warm up game for the Blue Tigers ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 -- had ended in a goalless draw.

More INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue