India win special trophy in COTIF Cup

Kolkata, August 13: COTIF Cup President Eliseu Gomez Tormos was hugely impressed by the Indian Women's Football Team in the recently concluded tournament in Valencia of Spain and as a result, he presented a special new third-place trophy to the team which is indeed a proud moment for Indian football.
India played four games in the COTIF Cup, out of which they won two (3-1 against Mauritania and 7-0 against Bolivia) and lost the other two (0-2 against both Villarreal and Spain U-19).
This is the team's best-ever finish in the tournament and they also won the Fair Play award.
Indian 🇮🇳 women's team's performance moves @Cotif president to present new trophy 🏆🙌— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 12, 2019
"Our performances were much better this time, and the organisers of the tournament took note of that," said India Women's head coach Maymol Rocky.
"Even the two matches that we lost against Villarreal and Spain were close encounters, and they really appreciated the improvement we've shown in the last one year."
The improvement in performances since the 2018 edition impressed Tormos so much that he ended up doing something no one probably ever thought of.
"The organisation has valued the immense progress made by the Indian women's team over the last year. They've been a combative side with a warrior spirit that has made the fans here at COTIF fall in love with them," said Tormos.
"For all this, we've given them the prize for the national team that has behaved in the most sporting manner in the event, and I hope that they can come back here next year and repeat their performance once again in 2020. For all that India has offered us, and for being a revelation this year, I would like to thank them," he added.
The COTIF president also congratulated the Indian coach personally after the tournament.
"We were awarded the fair play trophy, but there was no specific prize for the third-placed teams. However, the day after the last match, the local organisers presented us with a trophy, and the COTIF President also came over to congratulate us on the massive improvement we have shown," Rocky said.
The Indian Women's Football team has seen amazing development over the past few years and are currently the 57th ranked team in the world.