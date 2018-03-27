Indian Women's League: KRYHPSA thrash Sethu FC 5-0 riding on Ratanbala Devi's brace

Shillong, March 27: KRYHPSA (Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association) kicked off their Indian Women's League campaign with a bang, decimating Sethu FC 5-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in Shillong on Tuesday (March 27). A brace from Player of the Match, Ratanbala Devi, and goals from Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace and Asharani Devi clinched three points for the Manipuri side in the one-sided affair.
KRYHPSA went on the attack from the word go as the combo of Bala Devi and Ratanbala tormented the Sethu backline, mainly from the right flank. Ashalata saw her attempt land on the top of the net in the 2nd minute itself, with Bala taking a crack at the goal soon after.
The breakthrough arrived in the 9th minute when Bala, sent through by Bindya, rounded the ball past the Sethu FC goalkeeper to give KRYHPSA the lead. Sethu saw little of the ball until Nandhini forced a save from KRYHPSA goalkeeper Roshni in the 13th minute.
KRYPHSA players going through their paces #HeroIWL #ShePower pic.twitter.com/DZFD7e8kZj— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 27, 2018
That was just a one-off situation. KRYHPSA returned to dominate the proceedings as Ratanbala wrestled past her marker to drive it in for her team's second goal in the 16th minute. Seven minutes later, she scored again when Grace's flighted corner was glanced towards the far post. Just 23 minutes into the match, Sethu FC were already down and out.
The rest of the first half was majorly played inside the Sethu half with Bala Devi being forced to leave the field due to an injury.
Sethu FC began the second half on a promising note. There were a few tussles in the midfield as Asharani and Sethu's ex-Tottenham Ladies player Tanvie Hans fought for the ball. The passage of play was a back-and-forth affair as Tanvie was once ruled offside while Ratan missed the target by a whisker.
Today's fixture in the IWL sees Sethu FC square off against KRYPHSA. Here's Sethu FC players warming up #HeroIWL #ShePower pic.twitter.com/K6fIj7X1Pl— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 27, 2018
The resilience though came to an end as Grace struck from Hemolata's ball to flatten all hopes of a Sethu comeback in the 62nd minute. Forward Indumathi had an unusually quite game as she struggled to find anything going for her team.
Bangladeshi forward Sabina Khatun added some teeth to the Sethu forward line but she was stonewalled each time by the duo of Wangkhem and Romi Devi. With around a quarter of an hour to go, Asharani unleashed a long-ranger to hammer the final nail in the Sethu coffin in the 74th.
The only Indian to have officiated in the final round of the FIFA World Cup, K Sankar, is the proud CEO of IWL team Sethu FC. @IndianFootball #SethuFC #football #ThangaThamizhachigal #GirlPower #ShePower #Thamizhachida #தமிழச்சிடா #iwl #shillong #tamilachida pic.twitter.com/T7mt66Gef0— Sethu FC (@Sethufc_) March 26, 2018
KRYHPSA will next take on Rising Student's Club on March 31 while Sethu FC will square off against Gokulam Kerala FC on March 29.
Match result: KRYHPSA 5 (Ngangom Bala Devi 9, Ratanbala Devi 16, 23, Dangmei Grace 62, Asharani Devi 74) bt Sethu FC 0
Source: AIFF Media
