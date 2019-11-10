Football
Inter 2-1 Hellas Verona: Barella hits stunning winner to send hosts top

By Chris Myson
Vecino
Inter recorded a comeback victory over Hellas Verona to go top of Serie A

Milan, Nivember 10: Nicolo Barella scored a wonderful winner with seven minutes left as Inter came from behind to defeat Hellas Verona 2-1 and move top of Serie A.

Valerio Verre scored a 19th-minute penalty, his first Verona goal, to give the visitors a surprise lead at San Siro.

Inter piled on the pressure but could not find a breakthrough until Matias Vecino headed in to score for the second straight game with 25 minutes remaining.

1
2021165

And just as it looked like Verona would come away with a point, Barella produced a moment of magic.

Results | Points Table

The victory moved Inter two points clear of champions Juventus, who will attempt to respond when they host AC Milan in their game in hand on Sunday.

Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
