Inter 2-1 Juventus (aet): Sanchez snatches Supercoppa Italiana glory for the Nerazzurri

Milan, January 13: Alexis Sanchez struck a last-gasp extra-time winner as Inter defeated Juventus 2-1 to claim the Supercoppa Italiana in the most dramatic fashion.
The annual clash between the winners of the previous season's Serie A and Coppa Italia appeared to be heading for a penalty shootout at San Siro.
Lautaro Martinez's spot-kick had earlier cancelled out a Weston McKennie header for Juventus, who were making their 10th successive appearance in the Supercoppa.
However, there was to be one late twist as substitute Sanchez controlled on his chest, before sliding past Mattia Perin with 121 minutes on the clock to snatch victory for the Nerazzurri.
Playing their first Supercoppa since 2011, Inter began brightly with Edin Dzeko heading over from Ivan Perisic's cross and Martinez firing wide.
But it was Juventus who took the lead in the 25th minute, the unmarked McKennie heading home Alvaro Morata's inviting cross inside the six-yard box.
The Nerazzurri responded well and were level 10 minutes later after Dzeko was fouled by Mattia De Sciglio in the area.
Martinez clinically thumped home from the spot for his fourth goal in five appearances at San Siro across all competitions.
Both sides went close to edging in front before the hour. Federico Bernardeschi shot just wide, before Mattia Perin saved Denzel Dumfries' header from a tight angle.
Inter turned up the pressure, with Martinez and Perisic testing Perin, but neither team could find the game's decisive goal inside 90 minutes.
Juventus had lost the previous two Supercoppa finals to go to extra-time, and they suffered last-minute heartbreak as Sanchez pounced on an Alex Sandro error before prodding home.