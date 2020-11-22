Inter 4-2 Torino: Lukaku inspires stunning Nerazzuri comeback

Milan, Nov. 22: Romelu Lukaku inspired a remarkable second-half comeback as Inter recovered from 2-0 down to defeat Torino 4-2 and claim their first win for almost a month.
Marco Giampaolo's Torino came into the match with a solitary Serie A win to their name this season but belied that meagre return as the effervescent Simone Zaza crowned an enterprising first-half display with the opening goal.
A penalty from former Inter man Cristian Ansaldi made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute, although Alexis Sanchez swiftly reduced the arrears.
Sanchez turned provider for Lukaku to level in the 67th minute and the Belgium star kept his cool from the spot six minutes from the end of normal time, before Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to make it four shots on target and four goals for Inter in a crazy second half.