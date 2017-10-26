Despite win, Inter captain Icardi rues missed chances against Sampdoria

Milan, October 26: Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi, who scored twice to inspire his team to a 3-2 victory over Sampdoria, claimed he was not entirely happy with the performance of his team.
The Nerazzurri took a comprehensive 3-0 lead at the San Siro in the opening 60 minutes, thanks to a brace by Icardi and a goal from Milan Skriniar. However, Inter let cheap goals in with Sampdoria almost threatening to end the Milan side's unbeaten run in the league.
Inter, however, could have easily closed the game before Sampdoria's fight-back. Icardi and Ivan Perisic struck the woodwork thrice collectively to give Inter some tense moments in the final minutes of the game.
After the match, Argentine Icardi suggested the Serie A giants cannot risk it by missing chances. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Icardi said: "I am not satisfied (with our performance) and in fact, am a bit angry that we kept hitting the woodwork and I got a few final balls wrong. I need to improve on that.
"We cannot run risks after a game like that by hanging on in stoppages. We know the squad we have and what we can achieve, especially with this exceptional staff. It makes us proud of what we're doing, but it's a long road ahead and we must continue on it.
'The next match will be just as tough as this one. We could have had a better result against Napoli, as they were tired, but we know that we can do much more than we're doing right now.
"We should've finished this game in the first half, as we dominated and had the chances, but we can't run risks like this.'
After struggling for the past five years, Inter are currently looking like a dominant force in the Serie A under new manager Luciano Spalletti. They are currently placed second on the Serie A table with 26 points from 10 matches, two points behind leaders Napoli.