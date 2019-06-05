Inter Milan boss wants West Ham star forward Marko Arnautovic

Bengaluru, June 5: Serie A giants Inter Milan are set to test West Ham’s resolve to keep their star forward Marko Arnautovic.
New Inter boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of the Austrian international and sees the Austrian maverick, 30, as the perfect foil for fellow summer targets Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko.
And the Irons could be ready to do business having been linked with West Brom striker Salomon Rondon and Maxi Gomez of Celta Vigo.
Arnautovic tried to leave for the Chinese Super League in January, only for the Hammers to turn down two bids in excess of £40million.
But they may now be tempted to take £30m for the hitman, who cost them £24m from Stoke in 2017.
Arnautovic, who signed a new £130,000-a-week three-year deal in January, would relish a return to former club Inter, although the Italians could face competition from Serie A rivals Roma.
Arnautovic, 30, spent a season on loan with the Serie A side in the 2009-10 campaign while Jose Mourinho was boss.
His relationship with the West Ham faithful has dramatically deteriorated after his move to China collapsed.
His form also fell off a cliff having scored just five league goals from the turn of the year.
Conte is also thought to be keen on landing midfielder Mateo Kovacic who spent the last season at Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid.
The Croatian spent two memorable years at the San Siro before joining Real Madrid in 2015.
Real Madrid reportedly want to offload the Croatian midfielder as they prepare for a massive squad overhaul which has already started taking place with the signing of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt already made official.
The Los Blancos are also expected to finalise deals for both Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy this week but a few other big names could follow.