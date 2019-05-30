Inter Milan confirm Spalletti exit

Milan, May 30: Inter have confirmed the immediate departure of coach Luciano Spalletti after two years in charge.
Spalletti's future had been in doubt for several weeks, with former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy coach Antonio Conte strongly linked with the position.
The former Roma boss managed to guide Inter to fourth in Serie A, securing a place in the Champions League for next season, but that was not enough for him to keep his job.
A brief statement released by the club on Thursday read: "Inter can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer head coach of the first team.
"The club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together."
If Conte is appointed, he will be reunited with former Juve general manager Beppe Marotta, who assumed a similar role at Inter in December.