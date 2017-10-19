Inter Milan keeping close tabs on Manchester City duo

Bengaluru, October 19: Serie A giants Inter Milan are keeping a close watch on Manchester City academy star Brahim Diaz as well as defender Eliaquim Mangala, according to reports.
Inter's Sporting director Piero Ausilio was at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (October 17) night when Manchester City defeated Napoli in their Champions League match and it is believed that the club official was there to have some talks with Diaz.
According to Italian daily paper Tuttosport, Piero has already held talks with both the player and his club about a deal in the future, however, a talk for Mangala there was also reported as a possibility.
However, it is still unclear whether the Premier League giants are ready to let go one of their best academy prodigies on a permanent basis or on loan.
Diaz joined the Manchester City academy from Malaga in 2013 and made his debut for the club a year ago when Pep Guardiola started him in an EFL Cup match against Swansea.
Diaz is regarded as one of the promising players of Spain Under-21 level and the forward has been great so far this season for Manchester City Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League scoring two goals in three matches. Diaz was also linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier, has an agreement until 2019 with Manchester City.
Apart from Diaz and Mangala, the Serie A side are believed to be weighing up a potential short loan move for former Chelsea midfielder Ramires from Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning now as manager Spalleti wants to add more depth to his midfield for the remainder of the season.
Inter are currently at the second place in Serie A, two adrift of leaders Napoli and will be up against the league leaders in this weekend's high voltage match and after their impressive win against rivals AC Milan last weekend they will hope for a positive result again this time.