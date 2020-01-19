Inter Milan players want Alexis Sanchez on permanent deal

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Despite Alexis Sanchez's struggles at Inter Milan, apparently his team-mates are pushing the club to make the deal permanent next season, according to the Telegraph.
An ankle injury, which necessitated specialist surgery and came with three month recovery period, has limited Sanchez’s time on the pitch since his arrival at the Nerazzurri but he did demonstrate what he is capable of in his limited time.
But with now Inter looking to sign Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud's arrival also being mooted, it appears Sanchez could face even more competition for places.
As it stands, Sanchez is likely to return to his parent club at the end of the season. But according to The Telegraph, his team-mates of the Serie A side now has advised the management to sign the player on a permanent basis because of him being a popular figure in the dressing room as well as being someone who could help the side with experience and leadership.
Sanchez still has more than two years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford and a permanent deal with the Italian side has not been discussed yet or proposed. He earns £400k per week salary currently. Inter although pay only €5 million of his wages whilst United are paying the rest.
It is crystal clear that Inter or United both are unlikely to carry him with a luxurious package. If Inter intend to sign him, the 31-year-old surely has to take a significant pay cut plus has to deliver in the remaining six months.
United, on the other hand, have passed a clear message that Solskjaer is eager to build his team with young spine. Hence, there is a very little possibility of him re-joining the squad for next season even if he performs to his standard.
As things stand, it is expected that United would look for buyers in the Summer for the player and would even agree to let him go for free before carrying his high wage further.