Inter Milan target Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez

By
Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez

Bengaluru, May 10: Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez wants to return to Italy with Inter Milan keen on a deal, according to reports of the Italian media.

The Old Trafford flop, 30, is on a staggering £505,000-a-week deal and the club are desperate to get rid of the Chilean.

Reports in Italy claim that Inter have made initial enquiries to see if they can get enough money together to land the winger.

Meanwhile, reports in his homeland have suggested Sanchez is "sad, despised and doubting everything" in Manchester.

It is reported that the ex-Arsenal ace has lost his appetite for success after a season of injuries, criticism and poor performances.

While United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Sanchez has lost his flair.

The pundit said: "It's an absolute mystery. I don't know if anyone can put any science or sense behind what has happened to him.

"I don't know if anyone can put any science or sense behind what has happened to him.

"It's as if one of the most tenacious football players you will ever see with and without the ball has lost absolutely everything."

The Chilean's European career began at Udinese and the flier may hope a trip down memory lane can inspire a return to form.

At 30, he is heading towards the end of his playing days but will feel he still has several years left at the top.

Sanchez has been capped 124 times by Chile and is yet to call time on his international career.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are expected to name Antonio Conte as their next manager for the next season replacing Luciano Spalletti.

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
