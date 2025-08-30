Football Inter Must Maintain High Levels Of Maturity And Mentality In Upcoming Genoa Clash Ahead of their Serie A clash with Udinese, Inter head coach Cristian Chivu stresses the importance of maintaining high levels of maturity and mentality following a strong opening match. The team aims to build on their successful start while preparing for upcoming European commitments. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu emphasised the need for his team to maintain a strong mindset and maturity as they prepare for their second Serie A match of the season. Inter began their campaign with an impressive 5-0 victory over Torino, with Marcus Thuram scoring twice. This marked only the third time in their history that Inter won their opening Serie A match by five or more goals.

The Nerazzurri were dominant against Torino, achieving an expected goals (xG) total of 1.59 from 20 shots, while Torino managed 0.94 from 12 attempts. As they prepare to face Udinese at San Siro this Sunday, Chivu highlighted the importance of maintaining high standards at home. "The important thing is to maintain the attitude and mentality we had in the first game of the Championship," he stated during his pre-match press conference.

Chivu also discussed potential formation changes due to Inter's upcoming European commitments in the Champions League. He acknowledged that regular adjustments might be necessary but stressed that changes would not be made without reason. "Playing every three days to keep the group motivated and maintain healthy competition and the right level, I need to please everyone but not lose meritocracy," he added.

Marcus Thuram has been a standout player for Inter since last season, frequently scoring multiple goals in Serie A matches. The French international has netted six goals in August alone, matching his December tally. For Udinese, Oumar Solet will be crucial if they hope to surprise Inter. Solet scored his only top-flight goal against Inter in March and has completed more dribbles than any other defender since his Serie A debut in January 2025.

Inter have dominated recent encounters with Udinese, winning their last five league meetings and scoring an average of 2.8 goals per game. They could achieve six consecutive victories against Udinese for the first time in Serie A history. Defensively, Inter have kept clean sheets in four of their last five league games, matching their total from their first 17 matches of 2025.

Udinese's Struggles on the Road

Udinese have struggled away from home against Inter, losing their last seven league matches at San Siro. They have only one win in their last 12 Serie A games, drawing three and losing eight. Their last victory was a win against Cagliari on May 3rd after a successful run earlier this year where they won three consecutive matches without conceding.

Following a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona, Udinese could draw both of their opening two matches for only the fourth time in Serie A history (previously achieved in 2001-02, 1982-83, and 1979-80). The Opta win probability gives Inter a strong chance of victory at 68.9%, with a draw at 17.9% and Udinese's chances at just 13.2%.