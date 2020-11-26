Football
Inter 0-2 Real Madrid: Hazard and Rodrygo leave 10-man Nerazzurri on brink of exit

By Daniel Lewis
Real Madrid players celebrate
Eden Hazard scored from the penalty spot and substitute Rodrygo added a second as Real Madrid beat Inter 2-0 in the Champions League.

Milan, November 26: Inter are on the verge of exiting the Champions League after losing 2-0 to Real Madrid in Wednesday's clash at San Siro.

Madrid won the reverse fixture 3-2 earlier this month to revive their Group B campaign and they made a strong start to what was the first meeting between these sides at Inter's iconic ground since 1998.

Eden Hazard converted an early penalty - his first goal in the competition in three years - and Inter's task was made all the more difficult when Arturo Vidal was sent off for dissent with 33 minutes played.

Madrid added a second goal through substitute Rodrygo's volley to move a point behind Borussia Monchengladbach in second, with Inter five points worse off in fourth heading into the final two rounds of fixtures.

Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
