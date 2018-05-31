Intercontinental Cup: Over-reliance on Sunil Chhetri shows India’s lack of attacking depth

Mumbai, May 31: India begin their Intercontinental Cup campaign against Chinese Taipei at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday (June 1). With teams like Kenya and New Zealand in the fray, it's no surprise that the Indian head coach Stephen Constantine is seeing this competition as a platform to strengthen his side ahead of their biggest test in recent times, the AFC Asian Cup, 2019.
Not just going to make up numbers in Asian Cup: India coach Constantine | India is somewhere between sleeping giant and rising competitor: NZ Coach Fritz Schmid
Defence general @SandeshJhingan wants to take on superior opponents to learn more.#BackTheBlue #AsianDream #WeAreIndia pic.twitter.com/SbyrdMnpKX— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 30, 2018
There is no doubt in the talent that India possess today. But can they help take this Indian team a level higher? We still seek an answer.
The backline looks to be a settled unit with the duo of Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika at the heart of it with the prominent figure of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the goal. It's an open battle for the role of a full-back with only Pritam Kotal looking assured of a place in the starting XI. Constantine has included Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das and Subhasish Bose in his side for the Intercontinental Cup, and it will be interesting to see who goes on to cement his place in the Indian team with the Asian Cup fast approaching.
Midfielder @RowllinB feels Hero Intercontinental Cup is very important for the preparation of @afcasiancup. Come and support us #BackTheBlue #AsianDream #WeAreIndia pic.twitter.com/j7YUGWB0QG— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 30, 2018
With young and pacy wingers in Udanta Singh and Anirudh Thapa, and a creative mind in Rowllin Borges the midfield seems to be sorted on the face of it. But for India, the real problem lies in the backup for this department. The 2017-18 domestic season has barely given any talent that can challenge the existing ones in the side, and that's a problem that is sure to worry the head coach sooner than later.
The attacking department too faces the similar problem of lacking enough depth. Though skipper Sunil Chhetri is proving to be an old wine in a new bottle, it's the overreliance on the Bengaluru FC striker that puts this side in a spot of bother. And this problem was highlighted when the team lost to Kyrgyzstan in their final qualifying game for the Asian Cup. With Chhetri missing out due to a suspension, the Indian attackers failed to live up to their desired expectation and let the game slip.
Dynamic defender @KotalPritam sees the Hero Intercontinental Cup as a great opportunity to introspect before the @afcasiancup.#BackTheBlue #AsianDream #WeAreIndia pic.twitter.com/zz7L6i5eX1— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 30, 2018
Jeje Lalpekhluah is the only top-notch striker who has matched the national team standards and complements his skipper so far. While Balwant Singh has been used as an impact player, he tends to come off the bench and change the course of the game with his quick movements, there aren't many that one can name worthy enough to challenge these professionals, let alone replace them.
While Constantine has included a handful of players who had a fine run in the domestic leagues this season in his Intercontinental Cup squad, it has to be seen if they can carry forward that form into the national team when called upon.
