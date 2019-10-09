Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Iran women allowed to enter football stadium after 40 years

By
Iran

Bengaluru, October 8: Team Melli will soon have more home support as Iranian women fans were allowed to enter a football stadium for the first time in nearly 40 years, after the game's global governing body (FIFA) threatened to suspend the Islamic republic over its controversial male-only policy.

Iran has barred female spectators from football and other stadiums for around 40 years, with clerics arguing they must be shielded from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.

FIFA last month ordered Iran to allow women access to stadiums without restrictions and in numbers determined by demand for tickets.

The directive came after a fan dubbed "Blue Girl" died after setting herself on fire in fear of being jailed for dressing up as a boy in order to attend a match.

Women were quick to get their hands on tickets to attend Iran's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cambodia at Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Thursday (October 9).

The first batch sold out in under an hour, and additional seats were also snapped up in short order, state media said.

Those lucky enough to attend will be segregated from men and watched over by 150 female police officers, according to Iranian news agency Fars.

A sports ministry official said the 100,000-capacity stadium -- whose name means "Freedom" in Farsi -- was ready to host even more women.

Ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Iran had come under immense pressure from FIFA to allow women to attend this round of World Cup qualifiers.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More IRAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Don't put pressure on Rohit: Kohli
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue