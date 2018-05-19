Real Madrid's Isco predicts 'beautiful' Champions League final against Liverpool

Madrid, May 19: Real Madrid midfielder Isco is anticipating a "beautiful" Champions League final against Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp's side stand between Los Blancos and a third consecutive Champions League title after the Reds claimed a stirring semi-final triumph over Roma. Real reached the final after claiming a comprehensive win over Bayern Munich in the other semi-final.
Football fixtures | Recent results
Zinedine Zidane's team are favourites heading into the clash in Kiev on May 26, but Isco is not taking anything for granted.
"It is going to be a very beautiful final," Isco said.
"It is the most important tournament at club level and Real Madrid are the kings of Europe and we have the opportunity to claim it again after a season where we have not done well in the league and cup.
"It would be a good way to finish the season.
Isco and Bale realizing they’re both auditioning for the same CL final XI spot pic.twitter.com/eGlMcZHCIC— Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) May 12, 2018
"It is true that at the beginning they were not among the favourites, but Liverpool have shown they deserve to be in the final.
"They have a great coach and strong players who make the difference in the attack.
"We are in the final for another year and it is very important to continue at this high level. Both the players and the fans are very excited."
Isco is not a guaranteed starter for Real Madrid in the UCL final despite coming good in all the chances he has got. Rumours link him to Chelsea in the Premier League but it's unlikely the Spaniard will move to a team that will not play Champions League football next season.
✨⚽ @isco_alarcon = MAGIC#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/7EkHb4Yn61— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 14, 2018
Meanwhile, the big threat for Real would be Mohamed Salah, who has been in top form for Liverpool - finishing as the topscorer in the Premier League as well as bagging the PFA Player of the Year award.
While the UCL final will be viewed as a battle between two heavyweights - Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid, the Egyptian does not think the clash will pan out that way.
"It is not going to be a final between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo," he was quoted as saying by the Guardian. "I am playing for a great club and we have great players, so qualifying to the final came with great teamwork. I cannot do it alone - it is collective work. When we score a goal it's because we are all doing good, when we concede it means we all need to work harder."
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.