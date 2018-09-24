ISL 2018 : FC Pune City unveil new kits for 2018-19 season

Pune, September 24: FC Pune City, the Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Arjun Kapoor co-owned football club unveiled their new look home and away kit for the 2018-19 season. Head Coach Miguel Portugal and first team players unveiled the new kits amidst fanfare at the WestEnd Mall in Pune.
The home kit is in a solid orange colour with lighter shade in the back (home) while away kit is a mix of grey & white in SIX5SIX's engineered lightweight and breathable material. The distinctive mixed stripes in shades of orange, white and grey on the front reveal a shield depicting strength at the core of the team's new armour.
A brand new season calls for a brand new jersey! @FCPuneCity #WeWearOurColoursWithPride #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/OcaR1aRbzM— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 23, 2018
FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said that after a historic season last year the new look of the kit reflects the club's fresh approach this season. "The 2018-19 season's kit has a brand-new look with solid shades of orange depicting our passion and a design that symbolizes energy, stability and power. These designs are an extension of our philosophy and second skin to the team. I am hoping the fans will embrace this and bring the new colours to stadium. And this wouldn't have been possible without the backing of our official kit partners SIX5SIX in designing and bringing to life the look and fit that we only had envisioned for FC Pune City."
Source: Press Release
Our amazing host for the jersey launch @khuri8 with our players makes for the selfie of the night 😎#WeWearOurColoursWithPride pic.twitter.com/OdyJ0iu3QV— FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) September 23, 2018