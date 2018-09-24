Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

ISL 2018 : FC Pune City unveil new kits for 2018-19 season

By
The FC Pune City players don the new jersey of the ISL club
The FC Pune City players don the new jersey of the ISL club

Pune, September 24: FC Pune City, the Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Arjun Kapoor co-owned football club unveiled their new look home and away kit for the 2018-19 season. Head Coach Miguel Portugal and first team players unveiled the new kits amidst fanfare at the WestEnd Mall in Pune.

The home kit is in a solid orange colour with lighter shade in the back (home) while away kit is a mix of grey & white in SIX5SIX's engineered lightweight and breathable material. The distinctive mixed stripes in shades of orange, white and grey on the front reveal a shield depicting strength at the core of the team's new armour.

FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said that after a historic season last year the new look of the kit reflects the club's fresh approach this season. "The 2018-19 season's kit has a brand-new look with solid shades of orange depicting our passion and a design that symbolizes energy, stability and power. These designs are an extension of our philosophy and second skin to the team. I am hoping the fans will embrace this and bring the new colours to stadium. And this wouldn't have been possible without the backing of our official kit partners SIX5SIX in designing and bringing to life the look and fit that we only had envisioned for FC Pune City."

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BCN 2 - 2 GIR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue