Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: ATK vs Odisha FC preview, Where to watch, live streaming

By
ATK
ATK are coming into the game on the back of three consecutive victories without conceding a single goal. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, February 8: ATK will look to reclaim their top position in the Indian Super League (ISL) table when they take on Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday (February 8).

The Kolkata outfit trail FC Goa by three points but a win over Odisha would once again reinstate them at the pole position owing to a better goal difference for now, along with the head-to-head record.

Antonio Habas' team are coming into the game on the back of three consecutive victories without conceding a single goal.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

The defence line led by Agus and Pritam Kotal has been at their best as they haven't allowed the opposition to get into dangerous areas.

"ATK is prepared for winning. My target is to win the next match. The match against Odisha. I don't think beyond that. This is the philosophy of my team. We will give our 100 per cent. I don't think about abstract things. Only the next match," said Habas.

The good news is that David Williams also got some minutes under his belt after recovering from an injury in the previous game.

Roy rocks!

Roy rocks!

Roy Krishna has been the star performer with as many as 10 goals to his name. Edu Garcia has been exceptional as well and Habas would be perplexed on how to include him in the starting eleven with the return of Williams.

"I don't want to talk about the first eleven. We'll see according to the dynamics of the match," said Habas.

Must win

Must win

Josep Gombau's Odisha need to get back to winning ways in order to boost their hopes of making it into the top four. Having lost Aridane Santana due to injury, they roped in Manuel Onwu from Bengaluru FC on loan until the end of the season. The Spaniard has not disappointed either with two goals on debut against FC Goa last week.

Shubham Sarangi, who has been impressive this season by adapting to the full-back position, is back in contention for a start after serving his suspension alongside Carlos Delgado.

Vying for top 4

Vying for top 4

Odisha are placed sixth at the moment with 21 points from 15 matches. They are battling Mumbai City (26 points from 16 matches) and Chennaiyin FC (21 points from 14) for a place among the top-four.

"Our performance this season has been great. We're among the youngest in the league. Even if we don't make it to the play-offs, my opinion about season will not change. We're doing quite well and we're developing young players according to the philosophy of the club," said Gombau.

Kick off time, Where to watch

Kick off time, Where to watch

The match kicks off at the famous Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 7pm local time.

It will be shown live on Star Sports 2 with live streaming available on Hotstar.

(Source: ISL Media)

More ATK News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 133/1 (25.0 vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 9:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue