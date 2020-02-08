ISL 2019-20: ATK vs Odisha FC preview, Where to watch, live streaming

Roy rocks!
Roy Krishna has been the star performer with as many as 10 goals to his name. Edu Garcia has been exceptional as well and Habas would be perplexed on how to include him in the starting eleven with the return of Williams.
"I don't want to talk about the first eleven. We'll see according to the dynamics of the match," said Habas.
Must win
Josep Gombau's Odisha need to get back to winning ways in order to boost their hopes of making it into the top four. Having lost Aridane Santana due to injury, they roped in Manuel Onwu from Bengaluru FC on loan until the end of the season. The Spaniard has not disappointed either with two goals on debut against FC Goa last week.
Shubham Sarangi, who has been impressive this season by adapting to the full-back position, is back in contention for a start after serving his suspension alongside Carlos Delgado.
Vying for top 4
Odisha are placed sixth at the moment with 21 points from 15 matches. They are battling Mumbai City (26 points from 16 matches) and Chennaiyin FC (21 points from 14) for a place among the top-four.
"Our performance this season has been great. We're among the youngest in the league. Even if we don't make it to the play-offs, my opinion about season will not change. We're doing quite well and we're developing young players according to the philosophy of the club," said Gombau.
Kick off time, Where to watch
The match kicks off at the famous Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 7pm local time.
It will be shown live on Star Sports 2 with live streaming available on Hotstar.