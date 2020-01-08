ISL 2019-20: FC Goa’s Ferran Corominas is the ISL ‘Hero of the Month’ for December

Mumbai, Jan. 8: Ferran Corominas, popularly known as Coro has won the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 'Hero of the Month' award for December 2019.
The striker topped a five-man shortlist that also included his teammate Brandon Fernandes, Kerala Blasters' Raphael Messi Bouli, Chennaiyin's Rafael Crivellaro and Roy Krishna of ATK.
The recognition couldn't have come on a better day, as Coro received the prestigious trophy just minutes ahead of FC Goa becoming the first ISL club to play it's 100th League game.
The two-time ISL Golden Boot winner had to miss first two games of December due to an injury, but made an impressive impact immediately upon his return. The Spaniard scored 4 goals and an assist in the month enabling FC Goa register an unbeaten streak in all five matches played in December with three points clear at the top of the table.
Having bagged 4 goals and an assist, Ferran Corominas takes home the Hero of the Month award for December 2019!
Coro has been playing for FC Goa since the last three seasons. The 37-year-old has earned much respect within the club and oppositions since his arrival to ISL. He is ISL's all-time leading goal scorer netting 41 times off 48 appearances for the Gaurs.
Corominas started his career in the La Liga with Espanyol, spending 11 seasons in the Spanish top-flight.
Previous ISL 2019-20 Hero of the Month winners:
October: David Williams (ATK)
November: Roy Krishna (ATK)
Source: ISL Media