ISL 2019-20: Kibu Vicuna to take over as Kerala Blasters FC coach next season

Bengaluru, March 19: Kerala Blasters FC have appointed Kibu Vicuna as their coach for the next season of the Indian Super League after finishing seventh in ISL 2019-20. Vicuna had guided Mohun Bagan to the I-League title this season and the Spaniard will replace Dutchman Eelco Schattorie.
Along with Vicuna, new support staff too will be joining the Kerala Blasters including assistant coach from Poland Tomasz Tchorz. The team will also get a new physical director from Lithuania.
The appointment of Vicuna comes close on the heels of Lithuanian Karolis Skynkis as the sporting director for the new season. Vicuna was left without a job after Mohun Bagan merged with ISL club and current champions ATK. Antonio Habas, the incumbent ATK coach, will continue to train the new merged team in the next ISL season, and it was announced by ATK owner Sanjiv Goenka.
However, Blasters' slump this season was more to do with a spate of injuries and some shoddy efforts from the defenders and goalkeepers where they conceded last-gasp goals in several matches either to split points or get defeated. The Blasters fans were quite vocal to give another chance to Schattorie, who wanted a couple of more seasons at the club to build a strong team.
Instead, the Blasters' management decided to part ways with the Dutchman and Vicuna is the ninth coach of the Kerala outfit and another example of their chopping and changing coaching staff after every season.