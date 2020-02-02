Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: Krishna brace floors Jamshedpur

By
ATK
ATK are now level on points at the top with FC Goa. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, February 2: A brilliant Roy Krishna brace (2', 75') helped ATK ease past an ineffective Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in a Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Edu Garcia (59') also added his name to the scoresheet as the visitors secured their ninth win of the season.

ATK are now level on points (30) at the top of the ISL table with FC Goa after 15 matches.

Jamshedpur have seen their play-off hopes virtually end and are now seventh with 16 points.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

ATK came out all-guns-blazing and broke the deadlock just two minutes into the game. The visitors' high-voltage start was rewarded when an under-pressure Sandip Mandi chose to play a weak pass to Memo Moura. Roy Krishna was alert to the situation and the Fijian striker intercepted, charged towards the goal and slotted past Subrata Paul with ease.

1
2026499

Paul was next in line to err while trying to play out from the back. The goalkeeper tried to take a touch and kick the ball after collecting a back-pass from Memo but hit straight to Krishna. This time though, the striker sent his effort straight back at the keeper.

One-way traffic

One-way traffic

It was one-way traffic in the first half as ATK continued to threaten Jamshedpur's goal.

In the 26th minute, Edu outfoxed his marker and got into a one-on-one against Paul but the veteran custodian charged off his line and produced a crucial save.

Jitendra sees red

Jitendra sees red

After the half an hour mark, Paul's desire to build-up play from the back went awry again. His pass, which was easily cut off, landed at the feet of Krishna who squared it to Edu. The Spaniard shifted his feet and shot but was denied by Joyner Lourenco at the goal line.

Jamshedpur's fortunes went from bad to worse at the start of the second half when the referee ordered an early bath for Jitendra Singh. The defender failed to get the ball in a sliding challenge that halted Jayesh Rane's counter-attack and received his second yellow card.

Creative source

Creative source

Edu, who was ATK's creative source throughout the first half, turned up at the end of a fine counter-attacking move to double his team's lead close to the hour-mark.

The Spanish midfielder initiated the counter by finding Krishna ahead of him, then charged into the box to receive the striker's cushioned return and finished into the net with aplomb.

Krishna on song

Krishna on song

With 15 minutes left in the game, Krishna sealed three points for his team. Prabir Das forwarded a pass to Garcia who released a terrific through ball for Krishna who gave Paul no chance to make a save.

Jamshedpur had no response to ATK's relentlessness all over the pitch and succumbed to their second consecutive defeat by a three-goal margin.

(Source: ISL Media)

More JAMSHEDPUR FC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: MET 1 - 0 STE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 22:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue