ISL 2019-20: Odisha vs Kerala Blasters preview, where to watch, live streaming

By
Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters have not had a good season so far. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, February 22: Odisha FC will look to end their Indian Super League (ISL) season on a winning note when they host Kerala Blasters FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday (February 23).

The home side's hopes of making it to the play-offs ended on when Chennaiyin FC piped Mumbai City FC to finish fourth.

Josep Gombau has been proud of the performance from his players throughout the season as he reckons that they have improved.

ISL Special |Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Good base

Good base

"We've a good base here. There're good fans. For a young team, for a new team which has just moved to the city, it is good enough to finish fifth," said Gombau.

"It's just the beginning of a very good project. In the next season, the fields will be better, along with the training grounds. The young players will be more experienced," added Gombau.

Onwu shines

Onwu shines

Manuel Onwu has been a revelation since his loan move from ISL champions Bengaluru FC.

The forward has netted four goals in three outings as opposed to none in over 370 minutes with the Blues.

Blasters' woes

Blasters' woes

Blasters too did not have a memorable campaign either. Injuries hampered their season with every foreign signing of the club spending sometime on the sidelines. Sandesh Jhingan was ruled out at the start of the season which didn't help their cause either.

Coach Eelco Schattorie was forced to change his starting eleven in almost every match and it was difficult for them to get on a consistent run of positive results given the constant chopping and changing.

"This season, we're going to play game number 18 tomorrow and 17 times I had to change the team - not because I want to change but because I had to," said the Dutch coach.

Kick off time, telecast details

Kick off time, telecast details

The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The tie will be shown live on Star Sports 2 with live streaming available on Hotstar/Jio.

With both the sides keen to end on a winning note, sparks are bound to fly.

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 18:21 [IST]
