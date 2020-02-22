ISL 2019-20: Odisha vs Kerala Blasters preview, where to watch, live streaming

Good base
"We've a good base here. There're good fans. For a young team, for a new team which has just moved to the city, it is good enough to finish fifth," said Gombau.
"It's just the beginning of a very good project. In the next season, the fields will be better, along with the training grounds. The young players will be more experienced," added Gombau.
Onwu shines
Manuel Onwu has been a revelation since his loan move from ISL champions Bengaluru FC.
The forward has netted four goals in three outings as opposed to none in over 370 minutes with the Blues.
Blasters' woes
Blasters too did not have a memorable campaign either. Injuries hampered their season with every foreign signing of the club spending sometime on the sidelines. Sandesh Jhingan was ruled out at the start of the season which didn't help their cause either.
Coach Eelco Schattorie was forced to change his starting eleven in almost every match and it was difficult for them to get on a consistent run of positive results given the constant chopping and changing.
"This season, we're going to play game number 18 tomorrow and 17 times I had to change the team - not because I want to change but because I had to," said the Dutch coach.
Kick off time, telecast details
The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The tie will be shown live on Star Sports 2 with live streaming available on Hotstar/Jio.
With both the sides keen to end on a winning note, sparks are bound to fly.