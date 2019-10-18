Football
ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony: Venue, timings, how to watch, list of star performers

By
Kochi, Oct 18: The Indian Super League (ISL) season 2019-20 is all set to kick-off on October 20, when two-time champions ATK take on old-rivals Kerala Blasters FC at the yellow brigade's den.

As the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi is expected to be painted in a sea of yellow, the opening ceremony is set to catalyse it with high-octane performances by Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani along with the internationally acclaimed Indian dance group - Kings United.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Gates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will open at 4 pm on Sunday (October 20).

Star performers: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will be performing to some of his superhit numbers and later accompanied by actor Disha Patani. Shroff and the dancers will perform choreographic pieces inspired by gymnastic and acrobatic moves along with high energy flips and stunts on their songs.

Kings United, winners of the recent World of Dance competition, will be adding a football flavour to dance with an energetic choreographic piece on various football kicks and moves celebrating the glorious Indian Super League highlights.

Host: The opening ceremony will be anchored by Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Timings: The opening ceremony will start at 6:00 pm at the stadium, while the deferred live on TV will be aired from 6:45 pm onwards, with the match kicking off at 7:30 pm.

Channels: Fans can enjoy the opening ceremony in 7 languages across an array of 20 channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha Movies, Jalsha Movies HD, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Vijay Super, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Maa Gold, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Suvarna Plus, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold, Star Gold HD, and North East Live.

Live Streaming: In addition, the opening ceremony will also be streamed live on Hotstar and Jio TV.

The regular ISL coverage for the season will be on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha Movies, Jalsha Movies HD, Asianet Plus, North East Live, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada along with Hotstar and Jio TV.

Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
