ISL 2019-20: Organisers reschedule upcoming fixtures involving NorthEast United FC

By
New Delhi, Dec 29: The Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday (December 29) announced a few changes in the 2019-20 ISL fixtures due to various reasons.

The tie between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC scheduled for January 2, 2020, has been moved to February 10, due to non-availability of the stadium.

The postponed fixture between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC on December 12, will now be played on February 25, 2020, in Guwahati. Originally scheduled fixtures on February 7 between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC and February 9 between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC have been swapped.

The scheduled match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC on February 12 has been moved to February 13, 2020. While the scheduled match on February 13 between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC game has been moved to February 12.

Earlier the ISL held the match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC as per schedule but behind closed doors in Guwahati with normalcy slowly returning to the Assam capital following days of unrest owing to the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The decision has been taken by Football Sports Development Limited after due consultation and guidance from the city authorities. The League holds the safety of fans, players and staff of paramount importance, which has led to this decision.

Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on December 12 because of curfew. NorthEast United's earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC here was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 13:29 [IST]
