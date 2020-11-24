ISL 2020-21: AIFF Disciplinary Committee serves warning to MCFC's Ahmed Jahouh

Bengaluru, November 24: All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has issued a warning to Mumbai City FC's Ahmed Jahouh upon reviewing the midfielder's direct red card incident during Match 2 of ISL 2020-21 against NorthEast United FC on Saturday (November 21) in Bambolim, Goa.
AIFF has cautioned the player with a warning, but in event of any repetition of such act, exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.
The AIFF body deemed Jahouh's first-half reckless tackle on NEUFC player Khassa Camara, a serious foul play offence, endangering the safety of the opponent on field, after the video footage of the incident was sent for review.
While Jahouh has been let off without any further disciplinary action for the time being, he will serve an automatic 1-game suspension following his sending-off on Saturday (November 21).
The suspension means Jahouh is ineligible for selection in Mumbai City FC's next ISL game against FC Goa, on Wednesday (November 25) at JL Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.
