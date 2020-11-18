ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strengths, Weaknesses, Prediction

Bengaluru, Nov. 18: The most successful team of the Indian Super League will enter the upcoming season of the ISL with a new identity. ATK have seen changes throughout the seasons. After starting off their ISL campaign as Atletico de Kolkata, then changing to just ATK, the fans of the club have soaked in the changes.
But following their merger with Kolkata’s iconic club Mohun Bagan, the defending champions will don a New Jersey as they will be known as ATK Mohun Bagan. How the club’s fortunes might change, will be something one will have to wait and watch as they season unfolds. Though the core team remains the same for the upcoming edition.
The three-times champions will play Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League opener on Friday (November 20).
Here mykhel does a SWOT analysis of the team.
ATK is the most successful ISL team having won the prestigious title three-times. Moreover ATK’s merger with Mohun Bagan should be a boost to the club. With the ISL defending champions merging with the I League defending champions, the club is sure to maintain its formidable nature.
But despite the merger, too many changes won’t be seen on the field. The squad is almost similar to last year’s winning team and it will be led by last-editions ISL-winning coach as well. Only one player from Mohun Bagan’s title winning campaign will be a part of ATK’s side - Sheikh Sahil. The major change will be ATK’s jersey. The player’s will don the iconic maroon and green instead of ATK’s red and white.
With the line-up more or less the same and some important signings in the transfer market, ATKMB boast of a strong team. With the likes of Tiri, Sandesh Jhinghan and Subhasish Bose joining the side, the team has been made even stronger. While ATK’s attack was a prolific one last season. Jhingan and Bose will makeup for the gaps in the defence last season. Add to it coach Antonio Lopez Habas’ ISL winning experience and you have a winning combination.
The former champions will once again be the favourites for the upcoming season and will be a strong contender to pick up their fourth ISL title. Moreover, the side will have the support of both the ATK and Mohun Bagan fans!
ATK may once again be over reliant on their attacking pair of Roy Krishna and David Williams and any injury to the duo may put the side in trouble.
Apart from that, ATK don’t have too many issues on the playing field. Coach Habas will have a bit of a task on deciding on his defence - an area where ATK has had trouble in the past. But with the experience of two titles in his pocket, Habas will surely enjoy the challenge in the upcoming edition.
Though not on the field, but off the pitch there will be a lot of changes following the merger of the two sides. Moreover, for ATKMB, one of their top priorities will be to defeat East Bengal, who will also be playing in their maiden ISL season.
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Lamba
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi
Midfielders: Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Brad Inman, Jayesh Rane, Sk Sahil, Ningombam Engson Singh
Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali
Without doubt Roy Krishna along with David Williams will be the key for the Kolkata side. Moreover, Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri will play an important role in the defence.
With two champions coming together as one, ATKMB is surely to give other teams a run for their money. The Kolkata side will surely be expected to make it at least to the playoffs. With a strong unit, Lopez has a solid chance of winning his third title as an ISL coach. While ATK have pocketed three ISL titles, after their merger with Mohun Bagan the side will look to pick up their first as ATKMB.
November 20: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, GMC Stadium Bambolim
November 27: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium
December 3: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC, Fatorda Stadium
December 7: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Tilak Maidan Stadium
December 11: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Hyderabad FC, Fatorda Stadium
December 16: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa, Fatorda Stadium
December 21: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bengaluru FC, Fatorda Stadium
December 29: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, GMC Stadium Bambolim
January 3: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United FC, Fatorda Stadium
January 11: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC, Fatorda Stadium