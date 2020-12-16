Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Mariners reinvent to outsmart Goa with Krishna penalty

By
ATKMB’s Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring the winner against FC Goa. Credit: ISL Media
ATKMB’s Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring the winner against FC Goa. Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Dec 16: ATK Mohun Bagan managed to get their winning groove back in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) as they edged FC Goa 1-0 in a hard-fought contest at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Roy Krishna (85') netted the winner from a spot-kick to ensure Antonio Habas' side climbed back to second spot on the Hero ISL table.

ATKMB fail to grab opportunities

ATKMB fail to grab opportunities

The first half belonged to the Mariners despite Goa enjoying the lion's share of possession. They nullified the Gaurs' attacking threat and controlled the midfield as Juan Ferrando's side failed to register a single shot on target.

Habas' side, on the other hand, looked lively in attack and fashioned a couple of good chances but failed to break the deadlock.

David Williams was presented with an early chance to put ATKMB ahead in the 9th minute. Krishna pounced on a miscued pass from Edu Bedia and played it to Pronay Halder, who chipped the ball for Williams in the box. The Australian's lob was safely collected by Goa custodian Mohammad Nawaz, who rushed out of his line in time.

Lacklustre Goa

Lacklustre Goa

While the hosts were happy to sit back and absorb pressure, Goa failed to penetrate the opposition defense and couldn't test ATKMB keeper Arindam Bhattacharja.

ATKMB once again came close to taking the lead just before halftime in what was the best chance of the game. However, they were denied by the woodwork.

Receiving a long diagonal ball from the left, Williams cut inside by making space following a delightful touch. The striker launched a pile driver that managed to beat Nawaz but not the upright.

FCG create chances

FCG create chances

Goa began the second-half with vigour and managed to create better chances. They registered their first shot on target in the 56th minute. Alexander Jesuraj whipped a cross in the box for an unmarked Noguera, whose header was straight at Nawaz.

The Gaurs made two attacking substitutions after the hour mark, bringing on Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, whose arrivals provided them some much needed impetus.

Goa had a claim for a penalty during the 79th minute but the referee did not deem it so.

Krishna hand ATKMB win

Krishna hand ATKMB win

The tables turned just minutes later as ATKMB won a penalty at the other end and finally took the lead through Krishna, who scored his fifth Hero ISL goal of the campaign.

Krishna was brought down in the box after an ill-timed tackle from substitute Aibanbha Dohling. The Fijian drilled his spot-kick hard into the bottom left-hand corner, leaving Nawaz with no chance.

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 22:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More