ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Prediction

By
Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC will be one of the teams to watch out for this season.

Bengaluru, November 17: A rejuvenated team with a whole new coaching staff at the helm, Chennaiyin FC is definitely one of the teams watch out for in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season.

The two-time ISL champions, defied the odds last season to reach the final after being at the rock bottom of the table at one stage.

That fighting spirit itself must be precisely what Hungarian Czaba Laslo, who is coaching an Asian team for the first time, must be looking forward from the Marina Machans who have made some very good signings in the pre-season transfer window.

Here, myKhel.com does a SWOT analysis of the team.

An ability to fight against all odds, as proved by last season's fairytale entry into the final after languishing at the bottom of the table, is Chennaiyin's major strength.

In Anirudh Thapa, they have the man for all seasons and if he can combine well with the new recruits, Chennaiyin will definitely be a force to be reckoned with this time.

Defensive frailties has been Chennaiyin FC's bane for years and no wonder the team concedes goals in a bulk. The earlier Laszlo addresses it the better for.

Last year they were forced to change the coach twice which also caused a lot of unrest in the ranks.

Goalkeepers: BY Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra.

Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri.

Midfielders: Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev (captain), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh.

Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Isma.

Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura and Jakub Sylvestr literally hold the key to their fortunes.

In six years, Chennaiyin FC have made it to the play-off stage four times, while going the distance two times. One of the most consistent teams in ISL Marina Machans is a sure bet for a play-off berth this time as well.

November 24 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin VS at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

November 29 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters at GMC Stadium Bambolim

December 4 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC at GMC Stadium Bambolim

December 9 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC at GMC Stadium Bambolim

December 13 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium

December 19 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC at Faotorda Stadium

December 26 East Bengal vs FC Goa at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

December 29 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan at GMC Stadium Bambolim

January 4 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC at GMC Stadium Bambolim

January 10 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha at GMC Stadium Bambolim

Story first published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 9:23 [IST]
