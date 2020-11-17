ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Prediction

Strengths
An ability to fight against all odds, as proved by last season's fairytale entry into the final after languishing at the bottom of the table, is Chennaiyin's major strength.
In Anirudh Thapa, they have the man for all seasons and if he can combine well with the new recruits, Chennaiyin will definitely be a force to be reckoned with this time.
Weakness
Defensive frailties has been Chennaiyin FC's bane for years and no wonder the team concedes goals in a bulk. The earlier Laszlo addresses it the better for.
Last year they were forced to change the coach twice which also caused a lot of unrest in the ranks.
Squad
Goalkeepers: BY Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra.
Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri.
Midfielders: Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev (captain), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh.
Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Isma.
Key players and prediction
Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura and Jakub Sylvestr literally hold the key to their fortunes.
In six years, Chennaiyin FC have made it to the play-off stage four times, while going the distance two times. One of the most consistent teams in ISL Marina Machans is a sure bet for a play-off berth this time as well.
Fixtures (all matches 7.30pm IST)
November 24 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin VS at Tilak Maidan Stadium.
November 29 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters at GMC Stadium Bambolim
December 4 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC at GMC Stadium Bambolim
December 9 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC at GMC Stadium Bambolim
December 13 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium
December 19 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC at Faotorda Stadium
December 26 East Bengal vs FC Goa at Tilak Maidan Stadium.
December 29 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan at GMC Stadium Bambolim
January 4 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC at GMC Stadium Bambolim
January 10 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha at GMC Stadium Bambolim