ISL 2020-21 comes up with a series of technological innovations

Bengaluru, November 17: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season which kicks off behind closed doors in Goa on Wednesday (November 20) will usher in a lot of technological innovations.
Since the matches are being held at a single venue without fans due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced health guidelines and protocols, the host broadcaster -- Star Sports Network -- and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, are coming up with many technological advancements to make sure that fans do not miss the action.
In the latest promo released, the broadcaster showcases the introduction of a Fan Wall which gives fans an opportunity to catch the action live from the comfort of their homes and celebrate important moments with their favorite team and Heroes.
To soak in the experience and be a part of the team's biggest fixtures, fans can register on the dedicated Fan Zone on the Hero ISL website where they can stand a chance to be featured LIVE on the stadium Fan Walls.
There will be 2 LED screens that will feature fans from the home team and the away team, thus amplifying the rivalry virtually in a bid to enhance the viewing experience.
Along with this enhanced audio for the game, an additional mix of cameras and further access to the players through pre and post-match shows will ensure that fans remain close to all the action even beyond the field.
A few select fans will also get the opportunity to interact with experts and special guests during the pre and post-match shows.
"Using technology, we'll make sure that fans don't miss out on the action while also ensuring that that the essence of the game isn't lost. The innovative fan walls and an array of additional cameras on the field of play will bring fans closer to the game than ever before. It's our constant endeavor to keep raising the bar by introducing latest technological innovations for an enhanced viewing experience", said a Star Sports spokesperson.
The ISL 2020-21 season kicks off on Friday (7.30pm IST) with defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan taking on two-time finalists Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
(Source: ISL Media)