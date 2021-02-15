ISL 2020-21 feature: ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City in two-horse race for Winners Shield

Bengaluru, February 15: It is not often that a league's conclusion is perfectly set up with a match that is a virtual final, a straight shootout to determine who goes home with the coveted Indian Super League (ISL) Winners Shield.
Yet, as the league phase of ISL 2020-21 enters its home stretch, it is becoming more and more apparent that the number one spot, and a berth in the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Group phase, will be decided on the final day, in the final match.
On February 28, the league phase of the ISL will conclude with a match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.
Mumbai and Bagan have been fighting a private battle for the top spot all season. It was Mumbai who held the upper hand for long.
On Sunday, Bagan (36 points) took over that top spot from the Islanders (34 points) with a win over Jamshedpur.
On Monday, Mumbai can retake it with a win over Bengaluru.
What makes this battle all the more interesting is the contrast that is evident between the two sides, both on and off the field.
One draws inspiration from one of the most passionate fanbases in the country and boasts of a history that stretches back more than a century. The other is a window into global football. A clash of tradition and modernity.
Both are led by two Spaniards who find themselves at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to footballing philosophies.
On one hand, there is Antonio Lopez Habas, ever the realist. For Habas, winning is everything and a team derives its strength from the backbone that is its defence. Habas does not believe in making more passes than is necessary, nor in keeping possession for possession's sake.
On the other hand, there is the philosopher Sergio Lobera, for whom the madness is more important than the method. His team has to play a certain way, as he thinks football should be played.
Between now and February 28, a lot can happen. As tough as the tasks are, it is hard to look past Habas' serial winners going into that final match against Lobera's men, only a win away from winning the league. Chances are it will be a clash to remember.
