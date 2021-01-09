ISL 2020-21 feature: Devendra Murgaokar, living his Goan dream

Solo goal
The situation though turned a bit awry.
The hearts of FC Goa faithful would have sunk for a bit as Bright Enobakhare pulled all the rabbits out of his hat to conjure up arguably the best solo goal scored this season in the ISL.
Comeback kings
The Gaurs, though, had been on this road before. And the comeback kings delivered within two minutes of going behind - this time through Murgaokar who rose highest to head home the vital equaliser.
"I was just waiting for my moment," Murgaokar told fcgoa.in following his breakthrough game.
Right time
"When I saw Saviour getting space on the left, I made my run. That's something I've been doing since I was young. In practices, in the youth leagues and the Goa Pro League. My instincts just took over and I was at the spot at the right time for the equaliser."
Coach Juan Ferrando also had high praise for the Goan, "Devendra is talented, undaunted and willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. That's why I can trust him in these kinds of situations."
Indomitable spirit
In many ways, Murgaokar embodies everything that FC Goa envisages to do - to give the talented kids of Goa a real platform to shine upon.
Time and again Ferrando has sounded out that alongside winning, developing the youngsters at the club is also a big part of the project and he has backed his talk with the walk.
Dream-come-true
For Murgaokar, this is a dream come true for sure, but one that he feels is only starting.
"Timing is important I guess and I'm in the best position to take my next steps. The coach is really detailed and helps me improve every day. I've a brilliant set of teammates. I believe this is just the beginning. I've a long way to go with FC Goa."