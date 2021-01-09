Football
ISL 2020-21 feature: Devendra Murgaokar, living his Goan dream

By
Devendra Murgaokar
Devendra Murgaokar came to Goa's rescue against East Bengal. Images: FC Goa Media

Bengaluru, January 9: FC Goa's Devendra Murgaokar is literally living his dream. Told to fill up a form at his college last year, there was a question that he remembers pertinently. "If you could've any job in the world, what would it be?"

He did not need to give it a second thought. "To play in the Indian Super League (ISL) for FC Goa." It was as clear and unambiguous an ambition as any for a Goan kid growing up with dreams weaved in the world of football.

After getting his first taste of ISL action against Jamshedpur, he was thrown into the mix again, this time against SC East Bengal as the Gaurs looked to break the deadlock against the Red and Gold.

Murgaonkar saves blushes for Goa against 10-men East Bengal

Solo goal

Solo goal

The situation though turned a bit awry.

The hearts of FC Goa faithful would have sunk for a bit as Bright Enobakhare pulled all the rabbits out of his hat to conjure up arguably the best solo goal scored this season in the ISL.

Comeback kings

Comeback kings

The Gaurs, though, had been on this road before. And the comeback kings delivered within two minutes of going behind - this time through Murgaokar who rose highest to head home the vital equaliser.

"I was just waiting for my moment," Murgaokar told fcgoa.in following his breakthrough game.

Right time

Right time

"When I saw Saviour getting space on the left, I made my run. That's something I've been doing since I was young. In practices, in the youth leagues and the Goa Pro League. My instincts just took over and I was at the spot at the right time for the equaliser."

Coach Juan Ferrando also had high praise for the Goan, "Devendra is talented, undaunted and willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. That's why I can trust him in these kinds of situations."

Indomitable spirit

Indomitable spirit

In many ways, Murgaokar embodies everything that FC Goa envisages to do - to give the talented kids of Goa a real platform to shine upon.

Time and again Ferrando has sounded out that alongside winning, developing the youngsters at the club is also a big part of the project and he has backed his talk with the walk.

Dream-come-true

Dream-come-true

For Murgaokar, this is a dream come true for sure, but one that he feels is only starting.

"Timing is important I guess and I'm in the best position to take my next steps. The coach is really detailed and helps me improve every day. I've a brilliant set of teammates. I believe this is just the beginning. I've a long way to go with FC Goa."

Story first published: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 11:04 [IST]
