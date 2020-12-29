ISL 2020-21 feature: Igor Angulo, a team man to the core

Team player
A 'team player' is arguably one of the most cherished terms in a head coach's dictionary. Angulo personifies that; not only with his play but his attitude off it.
"Everyone here has his own responsibility on the pitch, we're all equally important," said Angulo.
Impressing quickly
Under new coach Ferrando, the Gaurs have looked ever impressive in the middle of the park. Protecting the ball and retaining possession have taken an upswing.
However, with all the new faces, a curtailed pre-season and games coming at a swift pace, the jagged edges that still lie in regards to the Gaurs' play in the final third has still room for further smoothening to help bring forth the kind of product Ferrando would like to present.
Best yet to come
"We need time to fine tune a few more things. The timing of our movements, the instincts of knowing where to play the ball for a certain person and when to time the runs," the 36-year-old further elaborated.
"The squad is new; we had a short preseason and everything needs time. I'm sure the best of FC Goa is yet to come."
Give his best shot
The new man in the number 17 shirt for the Gaurs has shown a penchant for delivering the perfect touch to lead it to the back of the net whether be through his favourite left foot, his chest or the back of his head.
But more importantly, it is his desire to do the utmost for the team, an attitude that not only helps him excel but also rub off on others to give their best.