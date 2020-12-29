Football
ISL 2020-21 feature: Igor Angulo, a team man to the core

By
Igor Angulo
Igor Angulo has made a quick impression with the Gaurs. Images: FC Goa/ISL Media

Bengaluru, December 29: With eight goals from as many games in his very first Indian Super League (ISL) season, Igor Angulo's impact on FC Goa has been immediate, prominent, and profound.

Angulo has made a quick impression with the Gaurs. There are just no two ways about it. The Spaniard has quickly become one of the most talked-about players in ISL and yet his focus has always been on one thing - the team.

A leader, a forward, a team player - how may ever you want to describe the man. He is all for the team.

And time and again he dispels any extra praise heaped on him for his finishing touches at the head of FC Goa's attacking schemes.

"I'm a striker. I must score goals, that's my job and the best way I can help my team," Angolo told FC Goa Media.

The forward has been a vital cog in the scheme that Juan Ferrando has laid out this season.

Team player

Team player

A 'team player' is arguably one of the most cherished terms in a head coach's dictionary. Angulo personifies that; not only with his play but his attitude off it.

"Everyone here has his own responsibility on the pitch, we're all equally important," said Angulo.

Impressing quickly

Impressing quickly

Under new coach Ferrando, the Gaurs have looked ever impressive in the middle of the park. Protecting the ball and retaining possession have taken an upswing.

However, with all the new faces, a curtailed pre-season and games coming at a swift pace, the jagged edges that still lie in regards to the Gaurs' play in the final third has still room for further smoothening to help bring forth the kind of product Ferrando would like to present.

Best yet to come

Best yet to come

"We need time to fine tune a few more things. The timing of our movements, the instincts of knowing where to play the ball for a certain person and when to time the runs," the 36-year-old further elaborated.

"The squad is new; we had a short preseason and everything needs time. I'm sure the best of FC Goa is yet to come."

Give his best shot

Give his best shot

The new man in the number 17 shirt for the Gaurs has shown a penchant for delivering the perfect touch to lead it to the back of the net whether be through his favourite left foot, his chest or the back of his head.

But more importantly, it is his desire to do the utmost for the team, an attitude that not only helps him excel but also rub off on others to give their best.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
