ISL 2020-21 feature: Perseverance and patience pays off for Edu Bedia

Bengaluru, March 4: Leading the charge for FC Goa, who made it to the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs for the fourth straight season is skipper Edu Bedia.
The Gaurs eked out a goalless draw against Northeast United -- their first in 51 games -- to book themselves the last four-spot against Mumbai City FC.
FCG vs HFC: Goa hold Hyderabad to enter playoffs, set new unbeaten record
The midfielder has been instrumental in the blueprint that Juan Ferrando drew up in his very first season at the helm.
In his first season as club captain, the Spaniard has become the pivotal man in the middle of the park.
ISL Playoffs 2020-21: Mumbai City face FC Goa
With a host of new names and a short pre-season, the start was not the smoothest. However, to rebuild on the go and make the play-offs yet again has been a testament of its own.
Looking back at the campaign, Bedia described how the journey has been so far.
"It has been a difficult season, we started as a very young team with many new faces. However, with a lot of work that was put in by all, we've become the team that plays the best football and one of the best in terms of competing with all," Bedia told FC Goa Media.
The semifinals have brought about an intriguing fixture as the Gaurs will look to get the better of a familiar foe and some familiar faces as they look to book their place in the ISL final for the third time.
Preparations have begun for the semi-final. 😍#RiseAgain #FCGMCFC pic.twitter.com/epWKmLEeSu— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 3, 2021
Mumbai has enjoyed success this season with a number of former Gaurs in their ranks and the reins being in the hands of former Goa head coach Sergio Lobera.
For Goa, they will be missing a number of key players in the first leg owing to injuries and suspension. Bedia though remains unfazed in the face of the challenge on hand.
"We don't care which eleven comes out to play. We all know what we've to do. We might some absences for the first game, but have players who're prepared to replace them. Whoever plays, we'll be the same team as always," added the 31-year-old.