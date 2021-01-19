ISL 2020-21 feature: Saviour Gama's strides forward have really left a mark on the Gaurs

Impressive display
"I've been very impressed with Saviour. He's really hardworking and understands the concepts of timing runs and attacking spaces in attack," said coach Juan Ferrando.
"He's young and has a great future ahead of him. He's good and yet I feel, he has it in him to improve even further. I'm excited to see as to what his ceiling is," added the Spaniard.
Same philosophy
The youngster's tenaciousness at the back is as influential to the Ferrando blueprint as his intent to get forward. His record of two assists is, in fact, the highest for a defender in the ISL this season till now.
"Getting forward and attacking is something I enjoy. It comes naturally to me and playing in a club that shares the same philosophy as my natural style, I believe has helped me get better," Gama told FC Goa Media about his journey so far.
Long way to go
"From the onset, there was never any intention or hint from any of the coaches or players to curb my instincts. I think that has helped me become better than what I was a few seasons ago.
"There is still a long way to go, though. I want to be the best at my position and for that, I've to put in more work - both in terms of being more technical and understanding the tactical aspects better."
Leaving a mark
Skipper Edu Bedia has seen the left-back from close quarters. Having joined the first team from the Developmental team during the 2018-19 season, Gama's strides forward have really left a real mark on the midfield general.
"His game is clearly getting better, his confidence is increasing with each passing day. He is playing better now than ever," remarked the former Barcelona man.