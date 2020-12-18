Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: Juan Ferrando seeks consistency as Goa take on Chennaiyin

By
Juan Ferrando
Juan Fernando wants the Gaurs to raise the bar. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, December 18: After two wins, as many defeats and draws in their opening six fixtures, FC Goa will seek to achieve consistency in the Indian Super League (ISL) when they host their bitter rivals Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday (December 19).

Igor Angulo has been lethal upfront for the home side as the Gaurs scored seven times in their last seven games, of which six came from the Spaniard.

But the defense has left a lot to be desired, especially in set-piece situations.

ISL Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Goa have conceded six times in as many games of which five came from set-pieces. However, they have faced just 15 shots on target, the joint-second-lowest in the league.

Late penalties

Late penalties

"Our target is to win. But sometimes you draw and lose, maybe because of a penalty," said Juan Ferrando. His team conceded late penalties twice and the Spaniard expressed his dissatisfaction with their tendency to give away soft goals.

"We also have to think about the spaces when we lose the ball and go on to concede the penalty. We aren't happy conceding late penalties. It's necessary to think about what happened before the penalty," he added.

Hard work

Hard work

Ferrando stressed the team would have to give 100 per cent on the pitch to get their desired results, "If we're are working hard, we'll have success at the end of the season. It's always about working hard on the pitch," he said.

Chennaiyin FC are not faring any better than their opponents. The two-time champions are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far. They are in eighth position with five points from five games.

Not easy

Not easy

"We want to use our strengths. We need to score goals. We shouldn't be aggressive, but focused when we get chances to score. We also have to be organised and stop Goa and we can lead the team to a win," said Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo.

Goa lost their previous match against ATK Mohun Bagan but Laszlo knows it would not be an easy clash against the two-time runners-up.

Interesting game

Interesting game

"We also have to concentrate on ourselves. Goa play good football, we also play football. It should be an interesting game for both sides," he opined.

There has never been a goalless draw when Chennaiyin and Goa have clashed and the fixture currently holds the record for the most number of goals scored (66). If that trend continues, fans are in for a treat on Saturday.

(Source: ISL Media)

More ISL 2020 21 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 18:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More