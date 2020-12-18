ISL 2020-21: Juan Ferrando seeks consistency as Goa take on Chennaiyin

Late penalties
"Our target is to win. But sometimes you draw and lose, maybe because of a penalty," said Juan Ferrando. His team conceded late penalties twice and the Spaniard expressed his dissatisfaction with their tendency to give away soft goals.
"We also have to think about the spaces when we lose the ball and go on to concede the penalty. We aren't happy conceding late penalties. It's necessary to think about what happened before the penalty," he added.
Hard work
Ferrando stressed the team would have to give 100 per cent on the pitch to get their desired results, "If we're are working hard, we'll have success at the end of the season. It's always about working hard on the pitch," he said.
Chennaiyin FC are not faring any better than their opponents. The two-time champions are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far. They are in eighth position with five points from five games.
Not easy
"We want to use our strengths. We need to score goals. We shouldn't be aggressive, but focused when we get chances to score. We also have to be organised and stop Goa and we can lead the team to a win," said Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo.
Goa lost their previous match against ATK Mohun Bagan but Laszlo knows it would not be an easy clash against the two-time runners-up.
Interesting game
"We also have to concentrate on ourselves. Goa play good football, we also play football. It should be an interesting game for both sides," he opined.
There has never been a goalless draw when Chennaiyin and Goa have clashed and the fixture currently holds the record for the most number of goals scored (66). If that trend continues, fans are in for a treat on Saturday.