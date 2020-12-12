ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

NorthEast United FC Team News
Nus expects Chennaiyin FC to bounce back following their defeat to Mumbai City FC, where they remained alive in the game until the final whistle.
"Chennaiyin is going to be a competitive team," said Nus. "We've seen the way they fight. In the last game (against Mumbai City), they didn't get the result but they created chances and were dangerous. We expect a side that is going to come against us with commitment, aggressiveness and intensity. We have to be ready for it."
"We have to be focused for 90 minutes. This is something we need to do with consistency."
Northeast United are the joint-highest scorers so far this season (8). In defense, the Highlanders have also made it difficult for opponents to break them down, keeping two clean sheets.
Chennaiyin FC Team News
Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo is aware of the threat posed by the Guwahati-based side but despite a few injury concerns, he expects his team to put up a tough challenge.
"NorthEast have had a very good start. They are a stable team. In offense, they have new players who have performed well. Generally, it's a team that can score goals against every opponent. They have been dangerous. We must be prepared for this. At the same time, I believe in my team. We have our own style and strengths, which we want to use against them."
With NorthEast keen to continue their unbeaten streak and Chennaiyin desperate to bounce back, the stakes will be high in this contest.
NEUFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhashish Roy Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhari Vadakkepeedika
CFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: BY Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra. Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri. Midfielders: Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev (captain), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh. Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Isma
Match Details:
Match Date: Dec. 13
Match Start Time: 5:00pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV