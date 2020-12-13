Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020: BFC vs KBFC: Bengaluru clip Kerala wings in six-goal thriller

By
Bengaluru FC celebrate a goal against Kerala Blasters: Credit: ISL Media
Bengaluru FC celebrate a goal against Kerala Blasters: Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Dec 13: Bengaluru FC walked away with three points after a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, on Sunday.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the break with Rahul KP (17’) giving Kerala Blasters a surprise lead which was canceled out by Cleiton Silva (29’).

The second half saw four goals being scored in the span of 14 minutes. Erik Paartalu (51’) and Dimas Delgado (53’) scored in quick succession to give Bengaluru FC breathing space but Jordan Murray (61’) gave some hope to the away team. Sunil Chhetri (65’) put the game to rest with a fine header.

KBFC misses early chance

KBFC misses early chance

Bengaluru started sharper than their previous displays with Sunil Chhetri and Kristian Opseth showing confidence and flair every time they got on the ball. But it was Kerala, who had the first shot on target.

Facundo Pereyra, with great vision, spotted Jordan Murray with a through ball, slicing open the Blues defence. Murray took a touch and shot at goal but Bengaluru’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu produced a diving save to deny Kerala the lead.

Kerala take lead

Kerala take lead

Kerala finally capitalised in the 17th minute from a counter-attack. Gary Hooper intercepted a Bengaluru free-kick and made a fine run into opposition territory and set up Rahul KP.

The youngster took a touch before drilling past Gurpreet with a low shot.

Bengaluru replied in the 29th minute when Cleiton Silva capitalised on a defensive mistake. Lalruatthara mistimed his clearance after Nishu Kumar headed a long ball into his own penalty box. Silva poked the ball past Albino Gomes.

BFC score quickly

BFC score quickly

Soon after the restart, Bengaluru were awarded a penalty but Chhetri failed to score after Gomes read him correctly.

Bengaluru's response was instant, scoring twice in as many minutes. Silva generated the move finding Ashique Kuruniyan on the left. Paartalu, who was left unmarked in the box, turned in Ashique's cross. Then Opseth set up Dimas Delgado, after Lalruatthara gave away possession cheaply. Delgado did not make a mistake.

Chhetri seals win

Chhetri seals win

Kerala managed to pull one back in the 61st minute. Pereyra's cross was on the money, reaching Vicente Gomes who flicked the ball to Murray. The Australian found the net with a fine touch.

The home side restored their two-goal lead and this time, it was Chhetri who got his name on the score sheet. The India international made amends for his earlier penalty miss and headed in a Harmanjot Khabra cross.

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: FCA 1 - 0 S04
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 13, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More