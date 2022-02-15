ISL 2021-22: 10 things to know about FC Goa vs ATKMB

Bengaluru, February 15: FC Goa are still buzzing as a result of their big win over Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League (ISL) last week. Their work for the season, however, is not done completely yet - as four more league games remain ahead of the play-offs.
In order to secure a berth in the top-four, the Gaurs will have to win all four of those.
It is, in short, do or die time for Derrick Pereira and his boys - and they will welcome ATK Mohun Bagan first, in a designated home game on Tuesday (February 15) night at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium.
The team from Kolkata are being led by a familiar face in Juan Ferrando, FC Goa's former head coach.
When the two sides clashed earlier this season, the Spaniard had the last laugh.
Come Tuesday, the Gaurs would hence look to make amends for that defeat as well.
Goa are currently in ninth place on the ISL points table, with 18 points from 16 games.
The gap between them and the top four teams in ISL points table is gradually widening, which makes it necessary for the Gaurs to win all their remaining four games if they want to make it to the play-offs.
A win on Tuesday will help Pereira and his boys climb to seventh place, which is a good jump as things stand right now. That said, it also needs to be mentioned that it will not be an easy task, given the current form of ATK Mohun Bagan.
The Mariners are on a ten-match unbeaten run, which includes five wins and five draws.
Ahead of the tie, with FC Goa Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at 10 factors that could decide the outcome of the match.
1. Both teams have been equally poor in keeping clean sheets this season, with only two each so far. ATKMB are currently on a four-game run without a clean sheet while FC Goa registered one last week against Chennaiyin FC.
2. ATK Mohun Bagan are on a three-game unbeaten streak against FC Goa. In fact, they have never lost to the Gaurs since their inception in June 2020.
3. FC Goa have conceded a total of eight goals from outside the box this season, the most by any club. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan are the only team to have not conceded from outside the box this season.
4. ATK Mohun Bagan are on a 10-match unbeaten run in ISL 2021-22.
5. FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz is the third-best player in ISL 2021-22, in terms of goal contributions (seven goals and five assists).
6. 21 of ATK Mohun Bagan's goals in ISL 2021-22 were scored from open play - the most among all clubs. FC Goa have managed only 12 goals from open play so far this season.
7. FC Goa and ATKMB combined, have conceded 21 times from set-pieces in ISL 2021-22.
8. ATK Mohun Bagan's Amrinder Singh has made the most saves by any goalkeeper so far in ISL 2021-22 (38 in 14 matches).
9. FC Goa players have made more challenges (both attacking and defending - 155) per game than ATKMB players (150) this season.
10. In 16 games, FC Goa have attempted a total of 248 shots, the most by any team. On the contrary, ATKMB has attempted only 211 from 14 matches.