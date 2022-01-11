AIFF dismisses appeal as Antonio Perosevic's ban stays

Bengaluru, January 11: India Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal's Croatian forward Antonio Perosevic failed to get any reprieve in his five-match ban imposed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee.
Charged for violent conduct towards match official during their ISL game against NorthEast United FC on December 17, Perosevic was also fined INR 1 Lakh earlier.
The player had lodged an appeal with the AIFF to decrease the penalty on January 8. Perosevic mentioned in his appeal he had no intention of making contact with referee or indulging in any act that constitutes violent conduct.
"The AIFF Appeal Committee deliberated the matter on January 10 and dismissed Perosevic's plea in full. The AIFF body confirmed the decision by the Disciplinary Committee would stand.
"Perosevic was also ordered to pay an additional INR 60,000 towards the cost and expenses of the appeal," an ISL Media release stated.
The 29-year-old has already served three of his five-game suspension.
The Croatian is slated to miss out SC East Bengal's next two games scheduled against Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa respectively.
It may be recalled that on December 17, in a fiercely-contested match at Fatorda, Goa, NEUFC had defeated SCEB 2-0.
Suhair Vadakkepeedika opened the scoring for NEUFC in the 59th minute, while Patrick Flottmann headed in from close range eight minutes later to double the lead for The Highlanders.
Perosevic was shown a direct red card late in the game for barging into referee Gupta out of frustration.
This is not the first case of indiscipline in the ISL 2021-22 season. Earlier, FC Goa's Ortiz had been sentenced to a two-match suspension and a fine of INR 50,000 by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.
The Spaniard was found guilty of committing serious misconduct after being charged with violent conduct during FC Goa's ISL tie against Bengaluru FC on December 11.
The player in his defence apologised and stated there was no harm intended towards Bengaluru FC player Suresh Singh Wangjam, in his written reply to the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.
Earlier, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez had also been fined by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee to the tune of INR 40,000.
Charged with a similar offence to the one of Ortiz, Martinez had been called upon for a hearing, and was given a 'stern warning' for his actions.